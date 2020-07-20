Pic Talk: Rakul Preet shows off her perfect abs

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness freak and she regularly practices yoga. After getting introduced as a bubbly girl, Rakul Preet worked out and turned lean enough in the recent years. Rakul Preet posted a picture from a past photoshoot showing off her perfect abs after a workout session. Rakul Preet has been spotted in a gym wear in the click. She is all excited to hit the gym after a long break and posted the click. Rakul Preet returned back to Hyderabad recently and is all set to join the sets of her upcoming projects very soon.

