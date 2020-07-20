Ramesh Kumar meets Governor, requests for reinstatement

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and requested for his reinstatement as per the High Court orders. Ramesh Kumar discussed his issue with the Governor for over half an hour. He informed the Governor about the court’s order and the need for his reinstatement as the State Election Commissioner. Mr. Harichandan has assured to look into the representation given by the former SEC. However, reports say that the Governor is considering to take legal opinion on the Ramesh Kumar issue.

Mr. Harichandan is stated to have been especially cautious in view of the ongoing tussle between the YSRCP government and the High Court on a variety of issues. At the same time, he will also have to consider the issue of the Jagan Reddy government knocking at the doors of the Supreme Court once again against the HC reinstatement orders.

After his meeting, Ramesh Kumar said he was confident of receiving a positive result soon. He said the Governor has patiently listened to his representation and assured to take appropriate measure in this regard.

It may be recalled the court has commented that the Governor has powers to appoint Ramesh Kumar as SEC if the government is continuing to remain indifferent.