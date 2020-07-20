Kanna a confirmed covert for Chandrababu, says Vijayasai

YCP complicated MP Vijayasai Reddy never loses an opportunity to take potshots at his opponents. Particularly, he uses every chance to target Chandrababu Naidu. Every political development will be turned to criticise Naidu. Such is the obsession that the YCP MP has for exposing the TDP chief. This time, when everybody is waiting with bated breath for the Governor’s response, Vijayasai began attacking both BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana and Chandrababu Naidu on the two Capital bills.

Vijayasai confirms that Kanna’s letter to the Governor is proof enough to say that he is a covert for Chandrababu Naidu. How can Kanna send his letter without taking permission from the BJP national leadership? The YCP MP says that the undue haste shown by Kanna has exposed his secret understanding with the TDP chief.

Right from the beginning, Kanna Laksminarayna has vocally objected to the Capital shifting from Amaravati. Several leaders of the BJP National leadership have also supported his stand. But, there are leaders like GVL Narasimha Rao who have been standing like a rock of support for whatever Jagan Reddy regime is doing in AP.

Political circles are full of rumours that all is not well in BJP AP unit. The state leaders are in a dilemma as the BJP national leaders are not strongly supporting them even when YCP leaders like Vijayasai were attacking them.