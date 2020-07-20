Why is Deepika so insecure about Prabhas?

The big announcement about Deepika Padukone playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming movie is made official yesterday. Prabhas fans are left in joy with the announcement. Deepika Padukone left Prabhas fans in shock with her comments and her updates on her official social media page. The actress initially responded to a news portal which published the news that the film is named Prabhas21. Deepika responded saying that the film is just the 21st film of Prabhas and the title is yet to be finalized. Deepika also said that the film is a trilingual and will be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Without stopping here, Deepika shared a bunch of screenshots that it was Prabhas’ dream to work with her and the dream comes true for Prabhas. These stories on her Instagram handle went viral and Prabhas’ fans are completely stressed with the happenings. Without stopping here, she even shared the funny memes on Prabhas which left many in shock. Deepika Padukone seems to be insecure after Prabhas taking the lead over Deepika.

Deepika over the years worked hard and raced to the top with her outstanding performance but this doesn’t mean that she would be given the whole credit for a film when she shares screen space with a pan Indian actor like Prabhas. There is no point in signing the project when she is quite hesitant of sharing the credit. This is unexpected and unprofessional from an actress of that stature feels Prabhas fans.

The film will be directed by Nag Ashwin and will start rolling from April 2021. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.