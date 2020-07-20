Kamal’s Indian 2 badly hit because of coronavirus pandemic

The entire world is shattered because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film industry is impacted badly and all the shoots are kept on hold. Kamal Haasan is shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2 after which an accident took place on the sets that killed three crew members. The shoot of the film came to a halt after which it was followed by coronavirus pandemic. The incident took place in February this year. As per the latest update, the makers are in plans to resume the shoot in February 2021.

Shankar and his team will complete the shoot in quick schedules without breaks. The post-production work of the film needs ample time and Indian 2 will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022. The film’s leading ladies Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh slashed down their remuneration for the movie. Indian 2 faced several hurdles right after the shoot started. Shankar wants a smooth sail from now and he is not in a hurry. He wants to start the shoot once things calm down. Lyca Productions are the producers.