Corona: Jagananna rice and chickpea to ration card holders

The AP government was giving ration to poor families to tide over problems since the Coronavirus epidemic has set in. The officials have made all arrangements for distributing 5 kg rice and 1 kg chickpea to all ration card holders from today. This is the 8th phase distribution. The rice card holders will be given free ration till July 28. Since March 29, over seven phases of free distribution are completed. In the 8th phase, over 1.49 crore families are expected to benefit from this.

This time also, biometric identification of ration card holders will be taken up for rice distribution. Physical distancing norms are being implemented considering the massive crowds gathering at the ration shops. Sanitisers are also being made available. The officials have said that the card holders can claim ration from anywhere as the portability service is being extended to them in view of the epidemic problems rising all over the state.

The government is not taking the risk of sending volunteers to deliver ration at the doorsteps of the poor families. Widespread complaints are coming that at a very poor pay, the volunteers are already burdened with too much work. Moreover, they may contract the virus during door delivery. The opposition parties have demanded Rs. 5,000 financial assistance for poor families in view of the loss of work opportunities since Covid infections began all over. Steps were also sought to avoid crowds at ration shops.