Pic Talk: Samantha’s treat from the past

Samantha Akkineni is a huge crowd puller and her recent films raked massive money at the box-office. Samantha is not in a hurry and is considering different, challenging scripts. Though she decided to take a break, she was impressed with a couple of scripts which made her return back to work. Samantha offered a treat for a photoshoot and the picture from the past in a traditional lehenga is making noise across the social media circles. Samantha stunned everyone in the photoshoot. She is currently keeping herself fit by practicing yoga on a regular basis.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.