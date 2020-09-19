Pic Talk: Super hot Nabha Natesh

Kannada beauty Nabha Natesh is the latest sensation of Telugu cinema. The actress is in talks for more than half a dozen Telugu movies. The young beauty is making waves with her recent photoshoots. Nabha Natesh looked super hot in her recent clicks. The actress has a stunning screen presence and a sensuous smile. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady in Nithiin’s Andhadhun remake and the makers made an official announcement today. Nabha Natesh wrapped up the shoot of Solo Brathuke So Better and she would resume the shoot of Alludu Adhurs next month.

