Police cases against Atchannaidu, 35 other TDP leaders

The AP Police are saying that Nyaya Parirakshana is as equally important as Dharma Parirakshana. The TDP has taken up Dharma Parirakshana Yatra in Tirupati. Atchannaidu, Anand Babu, Ramanaidu, Amarnath Reddy and scores of other leaders have gathered in the town for this yatra. But, they were slapped with cases on the charges of violating the permissions and traffic regulations in the temple town.

One case or another in some issue or other is being filed against the Opposition. Even at the slightest protest, cases are being booked. In its hurry to get public attention ahead of the Tirupati bypoll, the TDP organised the yatra. However, the police successfully prevented it by filling cases.

Now cases were filed against over 36 TDP leaders who took part in the Tirupati yatra today. They were charged with vitiating the serenity in the temple town.

On why cases were filed, Tirupati SP Ramesh Reddy said that the protection of law was as important as the protection of dharma in the State. When the TDP leaders violated the law, they were being slapped with cases. The TDP leaders created a ruckus in Tirupati. The sacredness of the town was spoilt because of this. They were given permission only in some roads but they violated this.