Pooja Hegde spends a bomb on her new sea-facing apartment

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is the most happening Tollywood actress and she has enough projects in Hindi too. The actress is working without breaks and is finding it tough to take long breaks from work. The latest news says that Pooja Hegde is said to have spent a bomb on her new 3BHK apartment with a sea view in one of the posh localities of Mumbai. Pooja Hegde is spending a bomb on the interiors and she is supervising the work on her own.

Pooja Hegde wrapped up her portions for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam except for a song that will be shot soon. She is currently in Mumbai shooting for her next film Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus in the direction of Rohit Shetty. Pooja Hegde is also the leading lady in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and she is playing a crucial role beside Ram Charan in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.