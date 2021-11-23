Poor KCR has no takers in Delhi!

It’s been three days since TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is staying in Delhi.

But he could not meet anyone even after three days.

KCR is just confined to his quarters in Delhi since Sunday.

KCR left for Delhi stating that he will wage a war with the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on the issue of paddy procurement, water disputes etc.

He said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers concerned and voice his demands.

But even after three days, either PM or any union ministers have given an appointment to KCR.

Earlier, when KCR used to visit Delhi, he used to secure appointment of Modi and union ministers within a short span of few hours.

But this time, there is no response from PM or union ministers.

TRS circles blame Telangana BJP leaders for the present situation.

They allege that Telangana BJP leaders are bringing pressure on Modi, Amit Shah and other not to meet KCR saying that KCR is trying to send a message by meeting PM and union ministers frequently that BJP is close to TRS an that was hurting the growth of BJP in Telangana.

After BJP defeated TRS in recent Huzurabad bypoll, the BJP national leadership became confident that it can throw KCR’s government out of power in 2023 Assembly polls and there is no need for BJP to move close with TRS at this stage.