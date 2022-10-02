Prabhas’ Adipurush Teaser Review

Advertisement

Prabhas is gearing up for the biggest bet with Adipurush. National award-winning director and Tanhaji helmer Om Raut directed Adipurush, the modern adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana. The film’s teaser is released today in Ayodhya in the presence of the cast, crew members. The teaser promises a visual spectacle but the VFX work doesn’t meet the expectations. Some of the shots are well presented but Adipurush sounds like an animated film rather than a real story. Prabhas looks mighty and perfect as Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan roars as Ravan in the film. Adipurush is all about how Rama fights against Ravana and brings back Sita from Lanka.

The makers spent lavishly on the VFX work. The background score sounds good. Kriti Sanon essays the role of Sita in Adipurush. Several Hollywood technicians worked for Adipurush and the teaser is a mixed bag. Though the film promises to be a visual spectacle with a high dose of action, the VFX work falls short of the expectations. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. Adipurush is hitting the screens on January 12th 2023 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages. The film will also have its release in 3D.