Prabhas changes his lineup of 2023 Releases

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is busy with the shoots of multiple films. He is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the film was initially slated for Sankranthi 2023 release. But the plans are pushed after the makers were not convinced with the VFX work. More than Rs 100 crore budget is allocated to rework on the graphics work and the portions are corrected. The film is announced for June 2023 but the plans too are pushed. The film’s director Om Raut needs more time for the VFX work after which he informed the same to Prabhas.

The top actor announced Salaar for September 2023 release and he is not in a mood to change the plans for Salaar. The shooting portions of the film will be completed very soon. Prabhas geared up and is focused on the shoot of Project K currently. This Nag Ashwin directorial too needs ample time for the post-production work. Though Prabhas planned multiple releases in 2023, as per the current happenings, Salaar would be the only film that will release next year. Adipurush may have its release during Sankranthi 2024 and Project will release in summer 2024. Prabhas is also shooting for Maruthi’s film that is in initial stages of shoot. The team will take a call on the film’s release date only after the completion of the shoot.