Prabhas’ Salaar Latest Updates

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently juggling between the sets of multiple films. He allocated bulk dates for Project K and the shoot took place in Hyderabad. He even completed two quick schedules of Maruthi’s film recently. A massive schedule of Salaar will kick-start from March 22nd on Ugadi day and the schedule will continue till the end of this month. A massive set is constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot. Prabhas and the major cast would be present for the shoot in this schedule.

Sruthi Haasan is the leading lady and the actress already completed filming for her part. The film is announced for September 28th, 2023 release in all the Indian languages. Hombale Films are the producers of Salaar. The entire crew of KGF is working for this film too. Prabhas will complete the shoots of Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s films by this year.