Sandeep Vanga’s lineup shocking the nation

One film called Arjun Reddy changed the fate of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He soon directed the same in Hindi as Kabir Singh and the film is a massive blockbuster. He is rushed with offers but Sandeep took his time and convinced Ranbir Kapoor for Animal. The film is scheduled for release this year. Even before he commenced the shoot of Animal, he announced Spirit with pan-Indian star Prabhas. The shoot commences next year after Prabhas turns free from all his current projects. Then came an announcement with Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy will direct him in a cult action drama.

Allu Arjun reached the top spot after the super success of Pushpa: The Rise. The actor is receiving offers from several top Bollywood directors. Bunny picked up Sandeep Vanga and the project is expected to roll in 2025. Sandeep Reddy’s shocking lineup of films is now the talk of the country and several filmmakers are left in shock with his films. Sandeep’s production house is also co-producing all these films and he is expected to earn big if all these films will end up as super hits.