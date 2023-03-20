Pushpa: The Rule Action Teaser Loading

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule and the shoot is happening in and around Hyderabad. Three large schedules are wrapped up for the film till date. The makers are in plans to release an action-packed teaser from Pushpa: The Rule on April 8th on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The teaser is getting ready and Sukumar is personally monitoring the work. A major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in Bangkok in thick forests. The budget of Pushpa: The Rule is heaped up after the super success of the first part.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar have hiked their fee after the first part ended up as a super hit. Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya and Sunil will reprise their roles while there would lot of actors added for Pushpa: The Rule. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film may release in December 2023 during the Christmas season. Allu Arjun has signed a film in the direction of Sandeep Vanga and the project starts soon.