Security beefed up for Salman Khan

After receiving a threat via e-mail on Saturday evening to one of Salman Khan’s team members, Mumbai Police has increased security for the actor. Cases have been registered in Bandra Police station under IPC sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Golden Brar. The mail was from Rohit Garg mentioning that the Canadian gangster Goldy Brar wants to meet Salman Khan in person.

On Saturday Mumbai police registered complaints against Lawrence Bishnoi, Golden Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Bishnoi said that killing Salman Khan is his life goal and the anger on him is from his childhood for killing a black buck and insulting his community. He demanded Salman Khan go to his deity’s temple and ask for an apology. Last year Salman khan was given Y+ security from Maharashtra Government and also issued a firearm license for self-protection.