Niharika’s divorce news all over

Mega daughter Niharika konidela is in news again. She was married to Chaitanya JV in a big fat destination wedding at Udaipur in December 2020. After the wedding, Niharika stopped doing shows, acting and started producing OTT content. A few months ago there were some rumours about her divorce and later the couple trashed it by posting some pictures of them together.

Now the rumours started again after Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV unfollowed each other on social media. Both Niharika and Chaitanya deleted their wedding pictures as well from social media. Guessing started on their divorce and sources confirmed that they are going to announce their divorce soon.