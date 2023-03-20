Nikhil begins award hunt by winning Best Actor award for Karthikeya 2

Young sensation Nikhil Siddhartha is currently busy with his upcoming film SPY. Last year, the actor delivered blockbuster success with Karthikeya 2 and has gone places. The devotional thriller received both critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The film cemented Nikhil’s position as a Pan India star.

The film won the hearts of people of all walks of life in North and South. Upon its TV premiere and OTT streaming, Karthikeya 2 swooned audiences. The film’s humongous victory in all formats made him dearer to audiences and movie lovers across the nation.

Now, the Karthikeya star hero added another feather to his hat. The actor proved his mettle in the awards category too. Nikhil Siddhartha has been adjudged as the Best Actor in Popular choice at the Iconic Gold Awards 2023. Elated with this acknowledgement, Nikhil feels humbled and more responsible. He thanked audiences for their immense lover and support.

Karthikeya 2 is directed by chandu mondeti & bankrolled by happening producers Vishwa prasad TG, Vivek Kuchibhotla and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners People meida factory and Abhishek Agarwal arts.