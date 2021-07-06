Prabhas’ Salaar set in 1970s in Mysore

Young Rebelstar Prabhas and KGF sensation Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the first time for Salaar, a high voltage action entertainer. The entire shoot is planned to be shot in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mysore. The film is said to be a periodic drama set in the Mysore backdrop and it happens in the 1970s. The action stunts are the expected highlights of Salaar and the makers are spending a bomb on the action episodes for the movie.

A special vintage bike is designed for Prabhas and the actor will be using it in some of the crucial episodes along with an action chase. Shruti Haasan is romancing Prabhas and Vaani Kapoor will be seen in a crucial role in Salaar. The film is aimed for summer 2022 release and is produced by Hombale Films. The next schedule of Salaar commences in August. Prabhas is keen on completing the shoots of Salaar and Adipurush by the end of this year.