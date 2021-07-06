Megastar steps out for Crucial Meetings

The government of Andhra Pradesh granted permission to reopen the theatres from July 8th but most of the exhibitors are not ready to reopen the theatres because of the ticket pricing issues. Several Tollywood celebrities are meeting in the residence of Megastar Chiranjeevi for the past one week to discuss the issues in Telugu states. A team of celebrities will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy this weekend and will request him to revise the GO of the newly introduced ticket prices. His appointment is sought for now.

Chiranjeevi and others will also meet Telangana Chief Minister KCR about supporting the film industry and about waiving electricity charges. Chiranjeevi took the initiative to resolve all the pending issues with the exhibition industry of Telugu cinema. The theatres are expected to reopen in August and the filmmakers are keen to announce the release dates once the issues get sorted. Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, Seetimaar will be among the first bunch of films releasing in Telugu. There would be several biggies hitting the screens for Dasara if things go well without the third wave hitting the country.