x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Prabhas to Resume Fauji

Published on January 20, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning
image
Prabhas to Resume Fauji
image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Prabhas to Resume Fauji

Top actor Prabhas may be disappointed with the performance of his recent offering The Raja Saab. The film has been rejected by the audience and the producers will be at huge losses. Prabhas has completed two quick schedules of Spirit and he flew to Italy for a holiday. The actor will return back this weekend and he will resume the shoot of Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is a periodic drama packed with action. The makers are in plans to release Fauji during October or November this year.

Prabhas is in plans to allocate dates for Fauji along with Spirit. Fauji has to release this year as Spirit is announced for March 2027 release. Fauji presents Prabhas as a Soldier and the film is set during the pre-independence era. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this big-budget attempt. Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and Imanvi is making her debut as the leading lady. The makers have constructed massive sets and a major portion of the shoot is completed in these sets.

Next Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning Previous Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas to Resume Fauji
image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans

Latest

image
Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning
image
Prabhas to Resume Fauji
image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Most Read

image
Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning
image
Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Seeks Explanation on Closure of Cases Against Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event