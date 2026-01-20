Prabhas to Resume Fauji

Top actor Prabhas may be disappointed with the performance of his recent offering The Raja Saab. The film has been rejected by the audience and the producers will be at huge losses. Prabhas has completed two quick schedules of Spirit and he flew to Italy for a holiday. The actor will return back this weekend and he will resume the shoot of Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is a periodic drama packed with action. The makers are in plans to release Fauji during October or November this year.

Prabhas is in plans to allocate dates for Fauji along with Spirit. Fauji has to release this year as Spirit is announced for March 2027 release. Fauji presents Prabhas as a Soldier and the film is set during the pre-independence era. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this big-budget attempt. Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and Imanvi is making her debut as the leading lady. The makers have constructed massive sets and a major portion of the shoot is completed in these sets.