Prabhas to resume Radhe Shyam in September

Young Rebelstar Prabhas has a strong lineup of films. He is keen to join the sets of Radhe Shyam at the earliest. The latest news coming says that the actor will resume the shoot of Radhe Shyam from September. The fresh schedule of the film will commence in a special set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde along with the other cast would join the sets in the schedule.

The makers are keen on releasing the film for summer next year. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Radhe Shyam is said to be a romantic saga. Made on a huge budget, the film is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies jointly. A portion of the film will be shot in Europe at the end of this year once the vaccine for coronavirus vaccine would be out.