Actor Ram case clearly shows police is being used as a tool to muzzle voices

The use of police in Andhra Pradesh to bully people into silence is appalling. Ever since the YSRCP rode to power, freedom of expression in the state is under threat. Actor Ram Pothenini is the latest to join the growing list of people whose voices of dissent is being muzzled.

The Vijayawada police seems to be preparing enough grounds to arrest the actor.

Vijayawada ACP Suryachandra Rao made no bones that the city police would not hesitate to issue notices to anyone if they interrupt the investigation of the Swarna Palace incident.

The ACP made it clear that the Vijayawada police will serve notices to the actor under 90 CrPC and that they are taking the Ramesh hospital issue seriously. “I think he doesn’t understand the difference between a Covid-19 hospital versus Covid-19 center. Obviously, both are different. If Ram has any evidence to back his statements expressed on socia media, he should present before the police,” the ACP asserted.

Further, he pointed out that Dr. Mamata Rayapati, chief operating officer of Ramesh Hospital and daughter in law if TDP four time MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, and Sowjanya were quizzed over the incident and won’t hesitate to give notice to hero Ram if the trial is disrupted.

Last week, Ram Pothineni had alleged that there is a “huge conspiracy” in the investigation of the fire accident at Swarna Palace in Vijayawada which took place on August 9 leaving at least 10 dead.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ram alleged that Hotel Swarna Palace was initially a covid care centre run by the government, and it was later converted into a COVID Care Centre by Ramesh Hospitals.

“HAD THIS FIRE ACCIDENT TAKEN PLACE 3 weeks earlier when it was RUN by the GOVERNMENT, WHO WOULD THEY BLAME?.” he tweeted. The issue was being diverted from the fire accident to the collection of high fees from patients, he tweeted.

The ACP stated that the Managing Director of Ramesh Hospitals, Ramesh Babu Pothineni who is Ram Pothenin’s uncle, is still absconding and fresh notice will be issued to him as well.

The alacrity of the police seemed to suggest Ram could be arrested sending out a clear and loud warning that voices of dissent will not be tolerated.

Recently, the Vijayawada police registered a case against Yamini Sadineni under sections 505 (2) and 500 of the IPC for making remarks against the TTD for not broadcasting the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja live on TTD’s SVBC channel.

While the police are exhibiting over zealous in slapping cases and arresting those who remark against the government and its policies on social media, they seem to go slow against the YSRCP social media activists for posting derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come under unprecedented attack from a section of social media circles following certain adverse judgements against the government’s policies.

While the police is displaying over enthusiasm in arresting and foisting cases against all and sundry, it has failed to seriously investigate the larger conspiracy behind the attack on the judiciary.

This begs one to ask : How many cases were booked against the so-called social media activists who made disparaging remarks against the courts and the judges?

As a matter of fact, Rajya Sabha MP stayed that he was the incharge of the YSRCP social media wing and strongly defended his social media managers stating that they are soldiers of the party and that he would protect them by all means.

Ram Pothineni case is the latest case that clearly exposes that the police is but the puppet in the hands of the ruling dispesation and a tool being used to decimate voices of dissent.