Sanjay Dutt to begin Chemotherapy in Mumbai?

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer and the top actor is on a break. He underwent all the primary tests in Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai and the doctorssuggested Chemotherapy or a treatment in USA. Sanjay Dutt did not meet anyone from the past one week and he stayed at his residence. Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt visited Lilavati hospital yesterday and the actor spent 5 hours in the hospital. As per the reports from Mid-day, Sanjay Dutt underwent several other tests yesterday.

There are speculations that Sanjay Dutt decided to go ahead with Chemotherapy in Lilavati Hospitals. The entire family of Sanjay Dutt is tightlipped on this. The chemotherapy sessions will start soon under the supervision of senior pulmonologist informed the news. Sanjay Dutt has six films lined up that are in various stages of shoot. He is yet to wrap up his part for KGF: Chapter 2 which was aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.