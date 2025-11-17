Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer

Priyadarshi delivered a big hit like Court this year and his upcoming film, Premante, has generated significant buzz with its engaging teaser and music. Directed by Navneeth Sriram and produced uncompromisingly by Jhanvi Narang and Pushkar Rammohan Rao, the project is backed by a robust promotional campaign orchestrated by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

Today, the team unveiled the highly anticipated, fun-filled trailer. It introduces Priyadarshi under pressure from his parents to marry, leading him to meet leading lady, Anandi. However, the couple struggles to adjust, finding themselves frustrated by their contrasting views on love and marriage.

Adding a comedic twist, the trailer features a Police Constable, played by the seasoned host Suma Kanakala, who advises the pair to seek a divorce. The filmmakers have successfully woven every scene to induce humour while tackling a highly relatable, contemporary subject.

Priyadarshi’s sharp comic timing and compelling performance stand out along with Suma Kanakala’s rare appreance. The trailer is aptly cut to please the evrry section of audiences and it looks like a perfect family entertainer and sure shot winner. Premante is releasing on 21st November, worldwide.