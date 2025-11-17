x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer

Published on November 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Loukya Entertainments Releases the Dhandoraa Teaser, Showcasing Authentic Village Drama
image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
image
What’s the Next Target after iBomma?
image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash

Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer

Priyadarshi delivered a big hit like Court this year and his upcoming film, Premante, has generated significant buzz with its engaging teaser and music. Directed by Navneeth Sriram and produced uncompromisingly by Jhanvi Narang and Pushkar Rammohan Rao, the project is backed by a robust promotional campaign orchestrated by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

Today, the team unveiled the highly anticipated, fun-filled trailer. It introduces Priyadarshi under pressure from his parents to marry, leading him to meet leading lady, Anandi. However, the couple struggles to adjust, finding themselves frustrated by their contrasting views on love and marriage.

Adding a comedic twist, the trailer features a Police Constable, played by the seasoned host Suma Kanakala, who advises the pair to seek a divorce. The filmmakers have successfully woven every scene to induce humour while tackling a highly relatable, contemporary subject.

Priyadarshi’s sharp comic timing and compelling performance stand out along with Suma Kanakala’s rare appreance. The trailer is aptly cut to please the evrry section of audiences and it looks like a perfect family entertainer and sure shot winner. Premante is releasing on 21st November, worldwide.

Next Loukya Entertainments Releases the Dhandoraa Teaser, Showcasing Authentic Village Drama Previous Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
else

TRENDING

image
Loukya Entertainments Releases the Dhandoraa Teaser, Showcasing Authentic Village Drama
image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film

Latest

image
Loukya Entertainments Releases the Dhandoraa Teaser, Showcasing Authentic Village Drama
image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
image
What’s the Next Target after iBomma?
image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash

Most Read

image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash
image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”
image
Supreme Court Pulls Up Telangana Speaker, Issues Contempt Notice

Related Articles

Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd