Prices of all commodities skyrocketing in Jagan rule, says Naidu

The prices of all commodities, including petrol, power charges and house taxes are skyrocketing after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister of the State, said TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, here on Friday.

Addressing a roadshow at Bapatla as part of his ongoing ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme, Chandarbabu Naidu said that when online payment is introduced even in the retail outlets why the same system is not extended to liquor shops. The poor quality of liquor is resulting in several women becoming widows, he said adding that the ongoing programme has been christened as ‘Idemi Kharma’ after observing all this.

“On one hand Jagan is paying Rs 10 for you and on the other he is grabbing Rs 100 from you,” Chandrababu Naidu said, mentioning the ongoing welfare programmes. The Chief Minister was under the impression that the people are not aware of this but everyone came to know about the fact very soon, he added.

Chandrababu Naidu predicted that whenever the elections are held in the State it is certain that the YSRCP will vanish from the scene. Why the condition of the roads in almost all parts of the State are in such a poor condition now, he asked. “I am also a victim of this bad condition of the roads but still continuing my fight only to save this State from the clutches of the psychos,” he observed.

Pointing out that Jagan welcomed on the floor of the Assembly when the bill on Amaravathi was introduced, the TDP supremo said that he wished to transform Amaravathi as another Hyderabad. But, the State has no capital now and the credit goes only to Jagan, he remarked.

Till the other day, the whole world looked at Amaravathi but the people of the State now can not claim that they have a capital city, he maintained. Is it not the sin committed by Jagan, he asked and said that the assets worth over Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh crore got totally ruined by bringing the progress of Amaravathi to a halt.

Observing that he treated Polavaram very close to his heart and conducted periodical reviews on the progress of the project, Chandrababu Naidu said, in a rather sarcastic way, that in the name of reverse tendering Jagan submerged it in the river Godavari. Investors are running away from the State as a result of which the youth is not getting employment, he said and asked as to why the Anna Canteens were forced to be closed.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to reopen the Anna Canteens after the TDP comes back to power and said that all the welfare schemes that are discontinued now will be revived. The State Government is misusing the police force, he said and pointed out that the suspicious death of Jagan’s uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, continues to cause speculation whether it is a murder or a natural death.

Pointing out the local issues, he said that the Bapatla MLA, Kona Raghupathi, is demanding Rs 10 lakh from each real estate contractor. The local MLA is leading even the sand mafia, he maintained.

Stating that Jagan has no right to mention the Backward Classes welfare, Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to support the TDP incharge for Bapatla, Varma, and ensure his victory in the coming polls. “It is your responsibility to support Varma and I am assuring you that I will develop the area” the TDP supremo said.