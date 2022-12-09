NTR off to a Long Holiday

Young Tiger NTR enjoyed the success of RRR and he is thrilled with the response for his portrayal as Komaram Bheem. The actor is committed to Koratala Siva for his next film. After Acharya ended up as a massive debacle, Koratala has been taking more time for the script and the pre-production work. Tarak who is active in the pre-production work flew to USA along with his family. The actor will spend a month in USA before he joins the sets of Koratala Siva’s film. Tarak will celebrate New Year in USA and he is expected to return back to Hyderabad before Sankranthi festival.

The shoot of Koratala Siva’s film is expected to start after Sankranthi. The heroine and the other actors are finalized currently. Anirudh scores the music and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and it is expected to release during the last quarter of 2023. NTR recently heard the final narration of Koratala Siva and asked him to go ahead.

