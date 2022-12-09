Pawan Kalyan back to Martial Arts after two decades

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is sweating out for his next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor has been trained well before he took up the action episodes in the film. Pawan Kalyan who was well-trained in martial arts did not perform them in his recent films. The actor is back to martial arts after two decades and he is practicing it currently. Pawan Kalyan posted a picture from the training session and this is now viral all over. His fans are thrilled with the update. Pawan is completely focused on Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish and the film releases in summer next year.

Before heading for the election campaign in AP, Pawan Kalyan is keen to complete two more projects. He will soon join the sets of Sujeeth’s action entertainer that was announced recently. He will also work with Gabbar Singh fame Harish Shankar soon and the film too will roll next year. This film will be launched very soon. He is in plans to take these films once he is done with the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice. pic.twitter.com/3CLqGRNbvH — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 9, 2022