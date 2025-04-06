Protests Against Trump’s Policies Across America

Thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest against President Donald Trump’s unexpected decisions. The demonstrations occurred in several locations including North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Washington DC. Protesters expressed their anger over job cuts in government institutions, economic impacts, and human rights concerns.

Demonstrators displayed placards stating that Trump’s administration doesn’t represent what Americans want. The protesters, including civil rights representatives, labour unions, transgender individuals, lawyers, disabled persons, and experts, criticized both Trump and billionaire Elon Musk for their actions. Over 150 groups organized more than 1,200 demonstrations under the “Hands Off” campaign.

The White House responded to these protests by issuing a statement claiming that Trump will always protect social security and Medicaid programs.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk shared his views during Trump’s tariff decision announcement. Speaking via video link to Italy’s League Party representatives, Musk expressed optimism that America and Europe could create a stronger partnership in the future with a “zero tariff zone” without mutual taxes.