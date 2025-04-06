x
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Protests Against Trump’s Policies Across America

Published on April 6, 2025 by nymisha

Protests Against Trump’s Policies Across America

Thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest against President Donald Trump’s unexpected decisions. The demonstrations occurred in several locations including North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Washington DC. Protesters expressed their anger over job cuts in government institutions, economic impacts, and human rights concerns.

Demonstrators displayed placards stating that Trump’s administration doesn’t represent what Americans want. The protesters, including civil rights representatives, labour unions, transgender individuals, lawyers, disabled persons, and experts, criticized both Trump and billionaire Elon Musk for their actions. Over 150 groups organized more than 1,200 demonstrations under the “Hands Off” campaign.

The White House responded to these protests by issuing a statement claiming that Trump will always protect social security and Medicaid programs.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk shared his views during Trump’s tariff decision announcement. Speaking via video link to Italy’s League Party representatives, Musk expressed optimism that America and Europe could create a stronger partnership in the future with a “zero tariff zone” without mutual taxes.

