Home > Politics

YSRCP Headquarters Closed

Published on April 6, 2025 by nymisha

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has vacated its state headquarters in Tadepalli. During the party’s time in power, this office was a bustling center of activity. However, since losing power, the office has been abandoned with no one even visiting it.

Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hasn’t visited the headquarters even once after the election defeat. He now spends nearly half his time in Bengaluru. When he does come to Tadepalli, he conducts meetings at his residence, making the party office rental seem unnecessary.

This raises questions about the current location of YSRCP’s headquarters. The party now operates from Jagan’s camp office within his residential compound in Tadepalli. During his time as Chief Minister, Jagan rarely visited the Secretariat, instead summoning everyone—VIPs, industrialists, ministers, and IAS officers to his camp office.

Unlike typical party offices, YSRCP members can’t freely visit this location due to heavy security and large iron gates. Party workers can only enter when Jagan organizes specific events. YSRCP might be the only major political party where members lack free access to their own headquarters.

Previously, YSRCP had leased two acres within CRDA limits and begun construction. After the coalition government came to power, both the Irrigation Department and CRDA withdrew permissions, demolished the construction in June 2024, and reclaimed the land. This matter is currently in court.

Either way, we have to acknowledge that Jagan runs a one-man show, and it’s fair to say that party activities and meetings are essentially being conducted from his Bangalore residence which we could assume as the YSRCP headquarters for now.

