Public pressure mounting on Jagan to close schools

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy sticks to his decisions without caring for anything. He gives top most importance to loyalties of all sorts. Now, the question is arising whether Jagan Reddy is also adamantly loyal to his ego. Political analysts are asking whether the rumours are true that Jagan has set aside to a proposal from the bureaucrats for closure of schools and educational institutions temporarily. If this is real, then Jagan Circar has to do a lot of explaining to the people in the coming days.

Not for nothing, even parents’ associations are demanding closure of schools. Anything related to school children is undoubtedly sensitive. Already, in Telangana and other states, holidays are announced for two to three weeks. Even ISB in Hyderabad suspended classes and began online courses for its students. All Central Government educational institutes have closed down temporarily. Some private schools are ready to voluntarily close for students safety but they are fearing harassment from the government if they go against its decisions. Really, a very tricky situation is confronting Jagan regime.