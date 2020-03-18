World Famous Lover remake on Cards

Vijay Devarakonda was shattered with the debacle of World Famous Lover. The film is named as the biggest disaster in the actor’s career. He is badly criticized for his choice of films in the recent times. Bollywood top filmmaker Karan Johar is keen to remake World Famous Lover in Hindi. He watched the film and Karan felt that the film would work for the Hindi audience. It is unclear about the lead actors and the crew members of the remake as of now.

Karan Johar is sharing a close bonding with Vijay Devarakonda and he is launching him in Bollywood with Fighter that is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Strong speculations are on that Karan will continue to mentor Vijay and establish him in Bollywood. Karan Johar earlier acquired the remake rights of Dear Comrade too but the film was not made in Hindi after it performed poor at the Tollywood box-office.