Public resentment rising against Jagan rule, says Naidu

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advised the YSRCP Government to stop filing false cases and start reducing financial burdens on the people.

Naidu said that the people would not have any relief from tax burdens if the protesting TDP leaders are implicated in fabricated cases. The ruling party would not be able to eliminate public resentment by victimising those taking part in the TDP ‘Badude Badudu’ (squeeze) protests.

The TDP chief condemned the cases filed against party Telugu Yuvatha leader Chinna Mohan and 10 other activists at Kummarigunta village in Punganur assembly segment in Chittoor district. They were wrongly implicated just for raising their voice against the increased taxes and current charges.

Naidu said the ruling party leaders attacked the TDP cadres first and then filed reverse atrocities cases against them. The Government should immediately lift those cases and turn its focus on resolving people’s problems.

Chandrababu Naidu said the YSRCP Government should at least realise how the people were suffering on account of tax burdens. Instead of solving people’s problems, false cases were filed against the TDP protesters in the assembly segment of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

The TDP chief lamented that the Government policies have made the lives of the people very difficult.