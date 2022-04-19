Will it be a battle between Jagan and Ramoji in 2024?

It looks like the battle is not political in Andhra Pradesh. The electoral battle in 2024 is all set to be primarily between the TDP and the YSR Congress. However, it looks as if the battle is going to be between Eenadu chief Ramoji Rao and YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

The battle has already started with the Eenadu coming up with anti-government reports on its daily and Jagan’s government and Sakshi media giving replies. It had almost become the order of the day in AP politics.

While the opposition TDP is yet to start its campaign against the government among the people, the Eenadu has started it already. Jagan too has started the electioneering and his two public meetings early in April indicate his election campaign mode.

Jagan had already declared that the 2024 battle would be against Eenadu and not TDP. From the day he said this to his party MLAs, the Eenadu started the campaign as if the media house was accepting the challenge thrown by Jagan.

Ramoji Rao carried out a similar campaign twice in the State. It was before the launch of the TDP in 1982 and again against Y S Rajasekhar Reddy before 2004. While Ramoji Rao’s campaign had won in 1982, he did not work against Rajasekhar Reddy in 2004.

It was because of this intense campaign by Eenadu, Rajasekhar Reddy launched Sakshi media house. In the initial days of Sakshi, the paper used to carry counter reports to the Eenadu. This battle continued for a few months and later they both stopped it.

After a decade or even more, the battle is again started with Eenadu and Sakshi. The common readers in AP are confused with the two largest circulated dailies carrying contradicting stories. However, the voters are wise enough now with the advent of social media. They are able to distinguish the media reports from the actual politics.

However, it is to be seen who would win the 2024 battle. Will it be Jagan or Ramoji?