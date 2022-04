Finally, Jagan accommodates his former ministers

Chief Minister and YSR Congress president, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy finally rehabilitated his former ministers in the party posts. He had appointed nine former ministers as the party district unit presidents.

Former home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, who had threatened to quit the MLA post, was called by the chief minister last week and is now appointed as the president of Guntur unit.

Former minister Kurasala Kanna Babu was appointed as party president for Kakinada district, while Avainthi Srinivas was made party president for Visakhapatnam district. Former ministers Dharmana Krishna Das, Velampalli Srinivas, Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju and Perni Nani were made party presidents of Srikakulam, NTR, West Godavari and Krishna districts respectively.

The two former deputy chief ministers, Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas and Pamula Pushpa Srivani, were made the party presidents of Eluru and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Jagan had made his trusted lieutenant Mopidevi Venkata Ramana as the party president of Bapatla district, while sulking MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was made the party president of Palnadu district.

The others included K R J Bharat for Chittoor, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy for Ananthapur, M Sankara Narayana for Sri Satya Sai, G Srikanth Reddy for Annamayya, Y Balanagi Reddy for Kurnool, K Rambhupal Reddy for Nandyal, K Suresh Babu for YSR, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy for Tirupati, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore, B Madhusudhan Yadav for Prakasam, Jakkampudi Raja for East Godavari, P V Satish Kumar for Konaseema, Karanam Dharma Sri for Anakapalli, K Bhagyalakshmi for Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and Chinna Srinu for Vizianagaram.

Interestingly, the chief minister had kept his former ministers, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, P Anil Kumar Yadav, Kodali Nani aside. However, the talk is that the chief minister has a better package for these former ministers.