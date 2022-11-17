Puri and Charmme investigated by ED

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate served notices to Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh and his partner Charmme. The duo appeared before the officials of ED for investigation over the investments made in their recent feature film Liger. They are being investigated since morning about the investments pooled by Puri and Charmme. There are speculations that the Enforcement Directorate received a tip that renowned politicians invested in Liger. All the transactions related to the film are being verified. Puri and Charmme may have to appear before the ED once again. They are served notices 15 days ago. Liger directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and the film ended up as one of the biggest disasters of the year.

