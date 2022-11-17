Aqua sector in deep trouble due to ‘J’ tax, says Kollu Ravindra

Former minister and TDP senior leader, Kollu Ravindra, on Thursday felt that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, completely destroyed the aqua sector in the State.

Talking to media persons, Ravindra said that aqua farmers and crores of people who are dependent on this sector are facing several problems due to the faulty policies of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He further alleged that Jagan had almost mortgaged the aqua farming sector through his ‘J’ tax.

Ravindra is of the opinion that the Seed Act is of no use for the farming sector. Bringing down the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for aqua from Rs 240 to Rs 210 is only to loot the farming community, Ravindra said, adding that this clearly indicates the inefficient administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The aqua exporters have formed a syndicate and are harassing the farmers, the TDP leader said. In fact, the farmers are being threatened by this syndicate and even the officials too are not cooperating with them, he stated.

Minister for Fisheries, Seediri Appalaraju, is not taking any steps to save the aqua farmers from the troubles and the Minister never made any ground visit to have the first hand information on the issues being faced by them, Ravinda maintained.

Observing that Andhra Pradesh was on the top in aqua farming during the TDP regime, the former minister said that it touched the rock-bottom level after the YSRCP came to power. Several aqua farmers are resorting to suicide as MSP is not being paid for them and the subsidies are also withdrawn, he stated.

The aqua farmers are being looted in the name of ‘J’ tax, he said and felt that some Ministers are hatching a conspiracy to seriously damage the aqua farming sector. Such conspiracies will no longer be allowed to be continued in the State and the TDP will continue its fight till justice is done for the aqua farmers and Rs 240 MSP is paid for them, he added.