Vijayasai fires at Chandrababu for asking last chance

Ruling YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member, V Vijayasai Reddy, took strong exception to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu asking people for last chance. The TDP chief during his visit to Kurnool had asked the people to give him the last chance as 2024 would be his last electoral battle.

Taking a dig at the TDP chief, the YSR Congress leader questioned Chandrababu Naidu for making such a pathetic appeal to the people. He said that people have given him a chance to be the chief minister of the state for three terms and wondered what Naidu had done for the people.

Vijayasai Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of polluting politics with caste feeling for three decades. He said that Chandrababu Naidu had done nothing except promoting his own caste people in all sectors.

The YSR Congress leader alleged that the TDP chief was going to the people as a new beggar and pleading with them for votes. He also took strong exception to Chandrababu Naidu asking for the last chance attempting to generate sympathy for him.

Vijayasai Reddy also asserted that Chandrababu Naidu would never become the chief minister again and asserted that people have given him retirement. He sought to advise the TDP chief to retire from active politics and serve his own community.