AP on top in exporting black money, says TDP

Andhra Pradesh stood on top in the country in exporting black money, said TDP official spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, here on Thursday.

Pattabhiram told media persons here that the ruling YSRCP leaders are transporting the black money by chartered flights to foreign countries, and this is thoroughly exposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor scam case. “The YSRCP leaders are making Begumpet and Vijayawada airports as their centres to shift the black money to foreign countries,” he added.

Pattabhiram asked as to why Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is not allowing the CISF forces to Vijayawada airport and how VS Bharat Reddy, who belongs to Telangana and to the community of the Chief Minister, has been picked up to be appointed as the Advisor of the AP Airport Corporation. Pattabhiram expressed surprise, asking why the flight carrying the Chief Minister from Vijayawada to Tirupati halted at Begumpet airport.

The TDP spokesman demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), conduct a probe at the Vijayawada airport too along with the Begumpet airport. He also wanted the CISF security to Vijayawada airport to check the lifting of black money through air from there.