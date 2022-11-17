Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a Bodycon Gown

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been a stunner and her recent photoshoots went viral all over. Janhvi Kapoor stunned everyone in a blue bodycon dress and the actress displayed her perfect curves. She sizzled in a backless outfit and she posted the caption “The vision was Botticellis Venus meets The Little Mermaid”. She also had matching gloves and makeup. Janhvi Kapoor dressed up for an awards event and she posted them on her Instagram page. The young beauty is known for her glamorous photoshoots and most of them kept trending in no time. The actress who was last seen in Mili will next be seen in Bawaal and the film releases in April 2023.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.