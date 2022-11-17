Vishwak Sen’s pan-India film ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ to be released in Feb 2023

Tollywood star Vishwak Sen, who proved his mettle as a writer and director with his 2019 film ‘Falaknuma Das’, is directing his pan-India movie ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ in which he also dons the titular role.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages in February 2023.

The film is a rom-com with shades of action thriller. The movie’s first look poster that was released on Thursday has Vishwak sporting an earring and a watch, in a stylish yet rugged look.

Raising his eyebrows in a threatening manner as if giving ‘dhamki’ (threat) to someone. The intriguing first-look poster indicates that Vishwak Sen is yet again playing a mass and action-packed character in the movie.

Being produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners, the movie features Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has provided dialogues for the movie.

The shooting of the movie is currently underway in Hyderabad. The entire production formalities will be completed by the end of this week, unit sources said.

Bulgarian fight masters Todor Lazarov-Juji ,who choreographed stunts for ‘RRR’ and ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, has choreographed the climax fight of the movie.

Ramakrishna master who was part of ‘Bimbisara’ choreographed an action episode, and Venkat master supervised a stylish action block.

Dinesh K. Babu cranks the camera, with Leon James scoring the music while Anwar Ali is the editor.

Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini and Prithviraj are the other prominent cast of the movie.