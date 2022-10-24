Puri Jagannadh facing the heat of Liger

Liger is one of the biggest ever debacles of the year. The film’s director Puri Jagannadh promised to return back and compensate for the losses. The exhibitors and distributors have been waiting for Puri but the dues are yet to be settled. A bunch of exhibitors decided to protest before the office of Puri Jagannadh. The sensational director says that he is ready to face the heat if the protests are done. Keeping the profit and loss statement aside, it is better to settle the issue before things turn ugly.

Some of the territories are released on an advance basis and Puri has to repay the losses in the Telugu states. The top director has never got a bad remark about financial settlements and he stands first to repay the losses. Puri is currently in Mumbai and he is expected to meet the financiers soon and repay the amounts. Liger featured Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishna in the lead roles. Puri Connects produced Liger which was a pan-Indian attempt.