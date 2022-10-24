Diwali Day: Big Announcements Made

On the auspicious day of Diwali, several big announcements are made on Indian cinema. The title teaser of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya is out and the teaser cut looks quite impressive. Ravi Teja who is in a jet speed announced the release date of his upcoming movie Ravanasura. The film directed by Sudheer Varma releases on April 7th during summer. Akhil Akkineni joins the Sankranthi race with Agent. The makers released a poster with the Sankranthi announcement. The pan-Indian film releases in five languages and is in the final stages of shoot.

After the super success of DJ Tillu, the sequel for the film started rolling. DJ Tillu is announced for March 2023 release. Vijay’s Varasudu makers once again reconfirmed that the film will have a Sankranthi 2023 release. Several other posters of Telugu films have been released on the occasion.