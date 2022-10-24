Waltair Veerayya Tittle Teaser: Mega Feast for Masses

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in an out-and-out mass entertainer. On the auspicious day of Diwali, the makers unveiled the title teaser of the film. As speculated, Waltair Veerayya is the title locked for the film. The teaser is packed with action and Megastar thrills in a mass look. The teaser hints that the film would be a feast for the masses and the glimpses from an action stunt are thrilling. DSP’s background score is equally good. The title teaser of Waltair Veerayya is a feast for Mega fans.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya is in the last leg of shoot. Shruti Haasan is romancing Megastar and Ravi Teja will be seen in a crucial role. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Waltair Veerayya is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release. Catherine Tresa is paired up beside Ravi Teja. Top technicians are working for the film. Waltair Veerayya is carrying good expectations. Chiranjeevi is also shooting for Bhola Shankar and the film is announced for summer release.