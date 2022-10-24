Diwali Weekend: Kantara’s Pure Domination

Kannada film Kantara is doing wonders at the Telugu box-office. The film opened on a strong note and it had an excellent second weekend. Despite four new releases, Kantara happened to be the first choice for the movie lovers. The number of shows are increased over the weekend. The film is also expected to take over the Diwali holiday advantage and rake massive money. Among the new releases, Karthi’s Sardar is having a decent run. Manchu Vishnu’s Ginna is a washout and the collections dropped down completely.

Vishwak Sen’s Ori Devuda is good but it did not witness packed houses even though the word of mouth is positive. Sivakarthikeya’s Prince received poor response and the numbers are poor in the Telugu states. Kantara had a complete domination over the new releases during the Diwali weekend. The film is expected to end up as a huge hit all over. The film is also performing well in the North Indian belt and overseas territories.