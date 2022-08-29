Puri Jagannadh to compensate for Liger Losses

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s Liger is heading towards one of the biggest disasters of Indian cinema. The weekend too could not help the film because of the poor word of mouth. The distributors are staring at huge losses. The film is released on an advance basis in most of the territories. Puri Jagannadh handled the theatrical deals and the makers made handsome profits before the release. Dil Raju distributed the film in Vizag region and he is losing more than Rs 4 crores through Liger. Dil Raju and NV Prasad recently met Puri Jagannadh and informed the situation to the director.

All the distributors are in plan to meet Puri Jagannadh very soon to compensate for their losses. Financiers Chadalavada Srinivas Rao along with Shobhan handled the Andhra theatrical business while Warangal Srinu acquired the Nizam rights of Liger. Puri Jagannadh promised to pay back the losses to the distributors. A meeting about this is planned this week. Puri will have to cut down the profits and return back the amount to the distributors. Liger had Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey in the lead roles.