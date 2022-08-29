New Surprise in Kalyanram’s Bimbisara 2

Bimbisara will stand as the biggest hit in the career of Nandamuri Kalyanram and the film turned out to be a big boost for the actor’s career. The actor also announced Bimbisara 2 and the shoot is expected to commence in October this year. Director Vassishta is busy with the script of the film. As per the update, Bimbisara 2 is a prequel for Bimbisara and it is not a sequel. The film narrates about the backstory of the ruthless king. Bimbisara 2 will have several new characters as it happens in the 5th century.

There are reports that the film will have a lady antagonist and the makers will finalize a prominent actress for the role. Bimbisara had less prominence for the heroines and the director is now taking special care of their roles in Bimbisara 2. Kalyanram will be seen in a dual role in Bimbisara 2. NTR Arts will produce this prestigious film and Bimbisara 2 will be made on a massive budget.