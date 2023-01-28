Pushpa: The Rule Vizag shoot updates

Sukumar shifted Pushpa: The Rule to Vizag last week. Allu Arjun landed at the location recently and joined the shoot. The team is currently canning an introduction song in a beach and port backdrop. In the coming two days shoot of the song will be completed. Sekhar Master is the choreographer and nearly a hundred dancers are participating in this introduction song.

After this song shoot, Pushpa: The Rule movie team will take a small break and resume shooting next month. Rashmika Mandanna will join the shoot in the next schedule. Sukumar is working hard to reach the expectations for the sequel of Pushpa. Mythri Movie Makers is producing this big-budget film and aiming to release the next year Sankranti.