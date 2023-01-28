Taraka Ratna health condition stays Critical

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna fainted yesterday in Yuvagalam padayatra while he was walking Nara Lokesh. His left side heart valve had 90% blockage and glucose levels were near 400. He was shifted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudalaya) for better treatment in Bengaluru from Kuppam hospital.

The doctors of Narayana Hrudalaya have released a media bulletin about his health condition. Taraka Ratna’s condition is highly critical. He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary critical team including cardiologists, intensivists and other specialists. He remains vital and is on maximum support. The treatment will be continued for the next upcoming days. His family members flew down to Bengaluru yesterday. Wishing Taraka Ratna a speedy recovery.